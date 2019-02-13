The battle for Daesh's last bastion in eastern Syria entered its fifth day on Wednesday, as exhausted families left the ever-shrinking scrap of land where holdout militants have been boxed in by the YPG-dominated SDF.

Hundreds of people have fled from Baghouz, near the enclave where diehard Daesh members are making their last stand.

Daily Sabah, quoting local sources, reported at least 50 dead –mostly civilians – in coalition air strikes in the last 24 hours.

The terror group declared a cross-border 'caliphate' in Syria and Iraq in 2014, but various military campaigns have chipped its territory down to less than four square kilometres (one square mile) on the Iraqi border.

SDF declared a final push to retake the pocket of land from the militants on Saturday.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said 350 civilians had made it out of the combat zone on Tuesday.

The US-backed YPG-dominated forces on Tuesday claimed they were making "slow and methodical" progress against Daesh.

The YPG is the Syrian wing of the PKK terror organisation.

Some 40,000 people, including women and children have been killed in the more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey waged by the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

Booby traps

Baghouz, a village on the east bank of the Euphrates at Syria's border with Iraq, is Daesh's last territorial foothold in the US-led coalition's area of operations.

However, the group still holds land in central Syria in a remote desert area otherwise controlled by the regime. In places it lost in Syria and Iraq, Daesh was able to go to ground and has carried out deadly attacks.

Even after Baghouz is captured, there will have to be clearing operations to rid the village of explosive booby traps left behind to kill civilians, Colonel Sean JRyan, spokesman for the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation, said.