Seehofer said the PKK is active in Germany despite being on the terror list, adding such bans were needed at the point of observance of the legal order.

There are around 14,500 PKK supporters in Germany, making the group the biggest one among foreign terror groups, said Seehofer.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — recognised as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.