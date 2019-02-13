TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey opens government food stalls in battle with inflation
Battling high levels of food inflation, Turkish authorities opened their own markets to sell cheap fruit and vegetables directly to consumers, cutting out retailers who the government has accused of hiking prices.
Turkey opens government food stalls in battle with inflation
Turkish government opened its own stalls to sell cheap fruit and vegetables directly to shoppers, Ankara, February 11, 2019. / AA
By Ayşe Nur Dok
February 13, 2019

In Turkey, the price of staple foods has climbed, leaving many unable to afford basic products. 

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called it “food terror” and said they would punish anyone trying to keep prices artificially high.

This is the government's front-line in the battle with inflation.

Authorities opened their own stalls to sell cheap fruit and vegetables directly to shoppers in a move to cut out retailers who the government has accused of hiking prices.

RECOMMENDED

Tomatoes, onions, and peppers are all half the price here compared to the shops.

Food prices surged 31 percent year-on-year in January in the country.

TRT World'sShoaib Hasan has more.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism