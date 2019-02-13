In Turkey, the price of staple foods has climbed, leaving many unable to afford basic products.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called it “food terror” and said they would punish anyone trying to keep prices artificially high.

This is the government's front-line in the battle with inflation.

Authorities opened their own stalls to sell cheap fruit and vegetables directly to shoppers in a move to cut out retailers who the government has accused of hiking prices.