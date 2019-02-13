WORLD
2 MIN READ
Netanyahu confirms latest Israeli strike in Syria
Israel has been increasingly open about carrying out air strikes in Syria with an election looming in April as it tries to counter Iran's support of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.
Netanyahu confirms latest Israeli strike in Syria
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said recently that Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks in Syria over the past few years. / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
February 13, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Tel Aviv's forces had carried out another strike in Syria, a day after the Syrian regime forces said an Israeli drone fired missiles near a demolished hospital and an army observation post.

"We are operating every day, including yesterday, against Iran. All the time. Against Iran and against its attempt to entrench itself in the area," Netanyahu told reporters before flying to Poland for a Mideast conference.

Israel is trying to counter the influence carved out in Syria by Iran, which has supported Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in the war that erupted following widespread protests in 2011.

RECOMMENDED

Monday's air strike, which occurred in the southern Quneitra province, caused only material damage, the Syrian army said.

Israel has been increasingly open about carrying out air strikes in Syria with an election looming in April.

Netanyahu has said in recent weeks that Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks in Syria over the past several years and would ramp up its fight following the planned withdrawal of US troops from the country.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism