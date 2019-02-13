Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci has proposed a plan to encourage members of a religious minority to return to their homes, decades after they fled.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks, prompting Ankara to intervene as a guarantor power.

Maronite Christians used to live in a handful of villages in the north of the island, but most left when the island was partitioned in 1974.