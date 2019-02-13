TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Security presence thwarts attack on media house in Istanbul - report
A PKK member confesses to prosecutors that a suicide attack on Turkuvaz Medya's building in Istanbul was not carried out as police and guards deployed there would make the plan less successful, Daily Sabah reports.
Security presence thwarts attack on media house in Istanbul - report
Turkish security personnel in Istanbul. April 1, 2015. / AFP Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
February 13, 2019

A plan to carry out a suicide attack on a media house in Istanbul was not carried out due to the presence of a police patrol car outside the building, a Daily Sabah report cited a captured member of the PKK terror group.

The confession of Ihsan Koceroglu came as part of a testimony seeking a reduced sentence and the PKK member, along with seven others, will face an indictment on terror charges, the report added. 

Koceroglu told prosecutors he was scouting the Turkuvaz Medya building, which houses the Daily Sabah offices, in Istanbul's Besiktas district,  when he noticed the presence of security personnel.

The police patrol car and two security guards prompted him and his seniors to cancel the plans since carrying out the attack would've been difficult and would not have yielded the desired number of casualties, the PKK member said.

RECOMMENDED

Prosecutors believe that Koceroglu had received instructions from the same "cell" that was behind the double bombing of the Besiktas stadium in December 2016. The twin blasts targeting security personnel at a football match killed at least 44 people.

The attack on the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul's Besiktas was claimed by PKK's TAK affiliate.

TAK is the urban offshoot of the PKK, a group which has been waging a terror campaign against Turkey since 1984, claiming more than 40,000 lives. 

The PKK and its offshoots are listed as terrorist organisations by the European Union, the United States, and Turkey.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism