A plan to carry out a suicide attack on a media house in Istanbul was not carried out due to the presence of a police patrol car outside the building, a Daily Sabah report cited a captured member of the PKK terror group.

The confession of Ihsan Koceroglu came as part of a testimony seeking a reduced sentence and the PKK member, along with seven others, will face an indictment on terror charges, the report added.

Koceroglu told prosecutors he was scouting the Turkuvaz Medya building, which houses the Daily Sabah offices, in Istanbul's Besiktas district, when he noticed the presence of security personnel.

The police patrol car and two security guards prompted him and his seniors to cancel the plans since carrying out the attack would've been difficult and would not have yielded the desired number of casualties, the PKK member said.