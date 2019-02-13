When US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Poland, Slovakia and Hungary this week to shore up long-standing relations, he also came with a warning for his NATO partners; that they are the targets of a campaign by Russia and China to divide the West.

Arriving in Bratislava yesterday, Pompeo reminded Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajack of his country’s history of oppression under four decades of communism and “the aggressive role Russia continues to play in the region”.

Invoking Russia’s annexation of Crimea, he encouraged Central Europe to embrace closer defence ties with the US and to become more aware of political manipulation from Moscow.

“Russia and China are authoritarian powers who do not share our joint aspirations of freedom,” he said during a joint news conference in Budapest on Monday with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Poland and Hungary in particular are seen as increasingly undemocratic countries with right-wing governments that have cosied up to Russia and China in recent years. Earlier this month, Washington-based think tank Freedom House downgraded Hungary from "free" to "partly free" in its annual freedom survey, making it the only EU country in that category.

"We must not let Putin drive wedges between friends in NATO," Pompeo continued.

In the first visit by a US secretary of state in eight years, Pompeo placed part of the blame on the US and its absence from the region.

“Secretary Pompeo needs to treat this trip not as a friendly meeting between allies, but as an opportunity to have a frank conversation with a state increasingly at odds with both American interests and its human rights obligations,” Human Rights First said in a statement.

While Hungary would go on to sign a defence cooperation agreement with the US on Monday, as well as agreeing to buy US military equipment, the trip would not come without tension, with Szijjarto stating that Budapest has grown tired of the West’s “enormous hypocrisy” with regards to Russia.