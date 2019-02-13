A Dutch publisher that creates school textbooks in the Netherlands has come under fire from pro-Israeli groups, who accuse the publishing company of peddling “Palestinian propaganda”.

Likoed Nederland, the Dutch branch of Israel’s ruling right-wing party, claims that the textbooks created by Nordhoff Publishers contain “historical falsification” and “reads like Palestinian propaganda”.

Plein M, the social science textbook that Nordhoff prepared for middle-level applied education schools highlights the importance of Jerusalem for Muslims and Christians without mentioning Judaism.

The publishing company has not responded to the criticism.

It is not the first time that the company has been criticised by pro-Israel lobbies.

In 2015, after accusations from pro-Israeli groups, the same publisher defended its history textbook in which it stated that Israel was created after “Jewish militias carried out murders in Arab villages, and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled and settled in refugee camps across the border”.