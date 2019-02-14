A suicide bombing targeting a bus carrying personnel of Iran's elite paramilitary Revolutionary Guard force killed at least 27 people and wounded several more in the country's southeast, local media reported on Wednesday.

Jaish al Adl militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, which came on the day of a US-led conference in Warsaw that included discussions on what America describes as Iran's malign influence across the wider Middle East.

The state-run IRNA news agency, citing what it described as an "informed source," reported the attack on the Guard in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan province.

President Hassan Rouhani vowed revenge on Thursday against the "mercenary group" behind a suicide bombing which killed 27 people in southeastern Iran and accused the US and Israel of supporting "terrorism".

"We will certainly make this mercenary group pay for the blood of our martyrs," the official IRNA news agency quoted the Iranian president as saying in response to Wednesday's attack.

"The main root of terrorism in the region is America and Zionists, and some oil-producing countries in the region also financially support the terrorists," he added.

Rouhani was speaking at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport before leaving for the Russian resort of Sochi for a summit with his Russian and Turkish counterparts Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the future of war-battered Syria.

Reacting to the suicide attack in Sistan-Baluchistan province, Revolutionary Guards commander Ali Fadavi was earlier quoted as saying by Fars news agency "our response in defence of the Islamic Revolution will not be limited to our borders... The enemies will receive a very firm response from the Revolutionary Guards like before."

According to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA), Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said the attack will lead the Iranian Republic to wage an "unrelenting battle against terrorism."

"This incident will not damage the resolute will of the people in defending the Islamic revolution and the national resolve for an unrelenting battle against terrorism will become more resolute than ever," he said, according to ISNA.

Foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Iran will take revenge for the suicide attack.

"The self-sacrificing military and intelligence children of the people of Iran will take revenge for the blood of the martyrs of this incident," Qassemi said, according to Fars.

'US obsession'