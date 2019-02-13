Suspected militants attacked the convoy of a state governor in northeastern Nigeria on his way to a rally ahead of a presidential election, killing at least three people, official sources said on Wednesday.

Sources said the gunmen opened fire at the motorcade transporting Borno's state governor Kashim Shettima on Tuesday on his way from state capital Maiduguri to the market town of Gamboru for a rally.

Daesh on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the attack.

The identity of the gunmen was not immediately clear.

Death toll varies

Sources told Reuters the death toll was between three and 10 people, though an unknown number of others were beheaded.