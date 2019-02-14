UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has received official notification from the Macedonian government to change the name of the Balkan country to the Republic of North Macedonia.

Guterres on Wednesday welcomed the development ending a decades-old dispute between Greece and Macedonia over the Balkan country's name.

At the United Nations, the country had been known as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) because Greece objected to the use of Macedonia, the name used for its own northern region.

In a statement, Guterres praised Macedonian and Greek leaders for their "forward-looking vision" and urged regional organizations and international partners to support the historical step.

The UN chief said the settlement showed that "even seemingly intractable issues can be resolved through dialogue and political will."