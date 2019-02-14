European aviation giant Airbus said on Thursday it will stop making its superjumbo A380 in 2021 for lack of customers, abandoning the world's biggest passenger jet and one of the aviation industry's most ambitious and most troubled endeavours.

Barely a decade after the 500-plus-seat plane started carrying passengers, Airbus said in a statement that key client Emirates is cutting back its orders for the plane, and as a result, "we have no substantial A380 backlog and hence no basis to sustain production."

The decision could hurt up to 3,500 jobs, Airbus said. The company is releasing its 2018 annual earnings later on Thursday and said the decision is expected to impact the results.

Boeing up

The decision is a boon for rival Boeing and a crushing blow for Airbus. The European planemaker had hoped the A380 would squeeze out Boeing's 747 and revolutionise air travel as more people take to the skies.

Instead, airlines have been cautious about committing to the costly plane, so huge that airports had to build new runways and modify terminals to accommodate it. The double-decker planes started flying in 2008 and seated more than 500 passengers.