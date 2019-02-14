Jaish al-Adl, an extremist Salafi group, carried a bombing attack on the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), a deadly event that coincided with the Warsaw Summit where the US is trying to convince EU leaders to act against Iran.

A suicide bomber targeted a bus carrying the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that left at least 27 dead and several wounded in southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province on Wednesday.

Jaish al-Adl militant group, meaning Army of Justice, immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the Fars news agency.

Jaish al-Adl is an extremist Salafi group that focuses on southeastern province of Iran and mainly targets the Revolutionary Guards and local security forces.

The group claimed responsibility for a series terrorist attacks since it was founded in 2012.

Jaish al-Adl generally relies on using landmines against the convoys of Iranian security forces. It also targets military bases in the region besides kidnapping border guards. As a result of these tactics, several dozen Revolutionary Guards have lost their lives.

In April 2017, the group claimed responsibility for an ambush that killed at least nine Iranian border security forces and wounded two others.