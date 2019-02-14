Asserting congressional authority over war-making powers, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Wednesday that could force the administration to withdraw US troops from involvement in Yemen, in a rebuke of President Donald Trump's alliance with the Saudi-led coalition behind the military intervention.

Lawmakers in both parties are increasingly uneasy over the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and sceptical of the US partnership with that coalition, especially in light of Saudi Arabia's role in the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the royal family.

Passage by the Senate would mark the first time Congress has relied on the decades-old War Powers Resolution to halt military intervention. It also would set up a potential confrontation with the White House, which has threatened a veto.

The House voted 248-177 to approve the measure, sending it to the Senate, where a similar resolution passed last year.

"We have helped create, and worsen, the world's largest humanitarian crisis," said Representative Barbara Lee, during the debate. "Our involvement in this war, quite frankly, is shameful," she said.

The chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, Eliot Engel, said the vote represents "Congress reclaiming its role in foreign policy."

Senate approval would set up a showdown with the administration — a veto would be Trump's first — over the president's shifting approach on foreign policy.

Lawmakers pointed out that Trump wants to withdraw troops from the wars in Syria and Afghanistan as part of his "America First" approach, but he has shown less interest in limiting the US role in Yemen.

Flawed approach?

The White House says the House resolution is "flawed" because US troops are not directly involved in military action in Yemen, where the coalition is fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in a conflict largely seen as a proxy war involving the Mideast's dominant regional players.

Since 2015, the administration says, the US has provided support to the Saud-led coalition, including intelligence and, until recently, aerial refuelling, but it has not had forces involved in "hostilities."

Congress has not invoked the War Power Resolution, which requires the approval of military actions, since it was enacted in 1973.

Lawmakers approved more sweeping authorisations for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that some argue are being used too broadly for other military actions.

Bi-partisan block on Trump

Democrats now control the House and are eager to confront Trump on foreign policy. Republicans in both chambers have shown a willingness to put a legislative check on the president's agenda.