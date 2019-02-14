Fifty-two Syrian nationals suspected of having ties to the Daesh terrorist group have been arrested by counterterrorism police in Turkey's northwestern province of Bursa, Daily Sabah reported on Thursday.

Police raided five addresses in two neighbourhoods in the city's Osmangazi district. The suspects were taken to the police station and were remanded in custody.

Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid Turkey of Daesh terrorists.