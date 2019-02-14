As Catalonia’s separatist leaders face trial in Madrid, political uncertainty and public unease have once again settled over the highly industrialised province of Catalonia, one of the richest regions in Spain.

The latest developments could well lead Spain’s minority-led government to hold snap elections after parliament rejected the governing socialist party’s budget yesterday.

In October 2017, Catalans held an independence referendum, which was considered to be unconstitutional by Madrid, voting overwhelmingly ‘Yes’ for separation from Spain.

The measure was violently suppressed by Spain's central government security forces and last October, when Catalans wanted to commemorate the first anniversary of the independence bid, security forces once again clashed with the protesters.

Now the trial of separatists, which began on February 12, marks another milestone in Barcelona’s independence struggle against Madrid, which led to 12 politicians being jailed, including the former regional vice-president Oriol Junqueras. The separatist politicians are accused of various charges from rebellion to sedition and embezzlement of public funds.

Carlos Lesmes, the president of Spain’s highest court, described the trial as the country’s most important case since Madrid transitioned into a democracy from military dictatorship in late 1970s.

The trial has also set up a high-level political clash between the country’s socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is leading a minority government with support from Catalan-originated parties, and the pro-independence Catalan political establishment.

Sanchez became prime minister last year after the governing right-wing Popular Party’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy lost a confidence vote in parliament, following the revelation of corruption allegations against him.

But Sanchez, who has sought a reconciliation process with Catalan separatists, opposed by much of the Spanish political structure, has walked a thin line between the anti-secessionist Spanish establishment and pro-independence Catalan political parties.

Last Sunday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Madrid to protest any mediation effort between Spanish central government and Catalonia.

The fateful week, which marked the beginning of the secessionism trial, also featured a parliamentary vote on the Sanchez’s budget. Catalonia’s separatist parties have already conditioned their support for the budget in return to Sanchez’s acceptance of a Catalan independence referendum.

Sanchez rejected that condition, knowing that the approval of his budget cannot be reconciled with the division of a country, whose majority is against any secession from Spain.

“This government is not going to accept any kind of blackmail,” said Sanchez’s Finance Minister María Jesús Montero, during budget discussions in parliament on Tuesday, flatly rejecting Catalan independence demands.

“The right of self-determination for Catalonia will not be on the agenda,” Montero emphasised.