Nigeria will head to the polls on Saturday in a general election to decide the country's next president and the makeup of parliament.

Among the top issues that could decide the result is domestic security. Kidnappings, banditry, and violence between herders and farmers are all on the rise.

Some people say they cannot return to the villages they are registered in to vote after they fled unrest.

"We do not really know our situation, we really want to vote because we want to choose a leader that will take Nigeria to the next level," says Liman Umaru.

TRT World'sAjeck Mangut reports from Nigeria.