TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish entrepreneur breeds scorpions for anti-venom
Turkish entrepreneur Ali Yilmaz breeds 500 scorpions in basement of house.
Turkish entrepreneur breeds scorpions for anti-venom
Ali Yilmaz says that he started breeding 150 scorpions in southeastern Sanliurfa province. / AA
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
February 15, 2019

A Turkish entrepreneur has been breeding hundreds of scorpions in the basement of his house for anti-venom production.

Ali Yilmaz, 48, said that he started breeding 150 scorpions in southeastern Sanliurfa province after getting a permit from the Directorate General for Nature Conservation and National Parks in 2015.

Yilmaz is now breeding 500 Arabian fat-tailed scorpions (Androctonus Crassicauda) — a dangerous species usually found in North Africa and the Middle East.

He sends them to a farm in the central province of Eskisehir where a special kind of plant produces anti-venom.

“The plant in Eskisehir extracts the venom from these animals that I send for anti-venom production. These type of farms only exist in Mexico, Brazil and Turkey,” Yilmaz said.

RECOMMENDED

He feeds the scorpions worms and even holds them in his hand.

Yilmaz added that he was always interested in scorpions and began this business after some research.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd has more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release