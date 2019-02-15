A former US ambassador to Egypt said that the Egyptian army had overthrown the elected President Mohamed Morsi, describing the event as a “coup”.

Anne Patterson, the US ambassador to Egypt between 2011 and 2013 was a guest at a panel discussion held by the Center for American Progress (CAP) on February 14, 2019.

Patterson started by saying she wanted to make three general points about Egypt. One, she said, was that the US policy about Egypt had been “relentlessly consistent” for decades, which, she said, was “all about maintaining peace with Israel.”

The second, Patterson said, was the role of the Egyptian military. “The Egyptian military got rid of Mubarak, they got rid of Morsi, and if anyone gets rid of Al Sisi it’ll be the Egyptian military,” she commented. “It wasn’t a democratic process.”