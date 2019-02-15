India's prime minister warned on Friday of a "crushing response" to the suicide bombing of a convoy in India-administered Kashmir which killed 44 paramilitary soldiers and was the deadliest in the divided region's volatile history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed the blame for Thursday's bombing squarely on neighbouring Pakistan, which India accuses of supporting rebels in Kashmir.

"Our neighbouring country thinks such terror attacks can weaken us, but their plans will not materialize," he said, adding that government forces have been "given total freedom" to deal with the militants.

"Security forces have been given permission to take decisions about the timing, place and nature of their response," he said.

Pakistan protests baseless allegations

Pakistan's Foreign Office summoned India's Acting Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia on Friday to lodge a protest against New Delhi's "baseless allegations" against Islamabad over the attack.

Pakistan's ruling also party rejected Modi's allegation, saying India's ruling party was blaming Pakistan for the attack for political gains in the upcoming national election.

"The Indian allegations against Pakistan over yesterday's incident are part of the election campaign," said Naeemul Haq, a senior leader of the Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which came to power in last year's parliamentary election.

He said the violence in Kashmir was "the result of the brutalities of Indian occupied forces in Kashmir."

TRT World's Natasha Hussain has more.

Tensions soar

The attack has ratcheted up already high tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who both administer parts of the disputed territory but each claim it entirely.

Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced on Friday that New Delhi was withdrawing the most-favoured-nation trade status given to Pakistan and would take all possible diplomatic steps "to ensure the complete isolation from the international community of Pakistan of which incontrovertible evidence is available of having a direct hand in this gruesome terrorist incident."

India's foreign ministry also summoned the Pakistani ambassador to protest the attack.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said the country condemns acts of violence anywhere in the world and denied any involvement.

"We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian media and government that seek to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations," it said in a statement.

Rebels, many of whom want Kashmir united with Pakistan, have been fighting Indian control since 1989.

But the Muslim-majority region has experienced renewed attacks and repeated public protests in recent years as a new generation of Kashmiri rebels, especially in the southern parts of the region, has challenged New Delhi's rule with a mixture of violence and social media.

In Thursday's attack, a local Kashmiri militant rammed an explosive-laden van into a bus traveling in the paramilitary convoy. In addition to the dead, the attack wounded nearly two dozen other soldiers, India's paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force spokesman Sanjay Sharma said.

Police said the bus was destroyed and at least five other vehicles were damaged.

They 'made him rub his nose on ground'

The Greater Kashmir newspaper reported that militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility. A pre-recorded video circulated on social media sites showed the purported attacker in combat clothes and surrounded by guns and grenades.

"We are in pain in the same way the families of the soldiers are," said farmer Ghulam Hassan Dar, adding that his son, Adil Ahmad Dar, 20, had been radicalised after police stopped him and his friends on the way home from school in 2016.

"They were stopped by the troops and beaten up and harassed," Dar said, adding that the students were accused of stone-pelting. "Since then, he wanted to join the militants."