In this Macedonian city, Greeks make good customers
Greeks often cross the Macedonian border to visit the city of Bitola and were never really affected by the countries' name dispute.
People are at work to change boards at the border between Macedonia and Greece near Gevgelija on February 13, 2019. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
February 16, 2019

Bitola is a Macedonian border town, whose main visitors come from the northern region of Greece. Most Greeks insist the name 'Macedonia' should be used exclusively for their country's province. But despite the dispute, the Greeks still have businesses in the city and employ many Macedonians. 

The renaming of his country to the Republic of North Macedonia may have pleased the neighbours politically but Greeks never stopped crossing the border for everyday services. 

Hairdresser Dimce Ivanovski says his Greek clients have been coming to him across the border for years.

"Greek customers are regular guests. Even restaurants have menus in Greek. I speak Greek and love the language and I feel good," he said. 

TRT World's Francis Collings reports.

