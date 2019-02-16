WORLD
Putin demonstrates black belt judo skills
Russian news Agency RIA said Putin, 66, injured a finger during the training session of the country's national judo team in Sochi, but that did not prevent him from completing the drill.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a judo training session at the Yug-Sport sport and training complex in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, February 14, 2019. / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
February 16, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the training session of the country's national judo team in Sochi on Thursday.

Russian TV showed Putin - a judo black belt holder - throwing one athlete after another on the floor.

Russian news Agency RIA said Putin, 66, injured a finger during the training session but that did not prevent him from completing the drill.

Putin has long cultivated a tough-guy image and has previously been shown on TV playing ice-hockey, handling an Amur tiger, riding a horse and diving to the bottom of the Black Sea.

