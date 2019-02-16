US President Donald Trump intends to nominate David Satterfield, a veteran diplomat with deep experience in the Middle East, to be US ambassador to Turkey, the White House said on Friday.

Satterfield has been the acting assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs since 2017.

"Previously, Ambassador Satterfield served as the Director General of the Multinational Force and Observers in Rome, Italy from 2014 to 2017 and 2009 to 2013," the White House said in a statement.

His appointment is not yet official as he must be confirmed by the Senate.

He also has served as the deputy US chief of mission in Iraq, ambassador to Lebanon, director for Near Eastern affairs on the National Security Council, as well as in Syria, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

John Bass was the last serving American ambassador to Ankara from 2014 to 2017.

Bass, who is assuming the office of the US ambassador to Afghanistan, left Turkey in October 2017 amid a visa crisis between Washington and Ankara. The post has been empty since then.

Turkey, a Muslim-majority NATO ally, borders Syria, Iraq and Iran and is a major player in the region.

The future of northeastern Syria following Trump's announcement of a US pullout, the fallout from the murder of a Saudi journalist in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and Turkey's demand for the extradition of Fetullah Gulen from the United States are among the main issues in the two countries' relations.