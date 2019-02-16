The last Daesh stronghold in Syria is being captured, US Vice President Mike Pence announced on Saturday.

“At this very hour, along the Euphrates River, the last mile of territory where the black flag of ISIS [Daesh] once flew is being captured,” Pence said at the Munich Security Conference.

He recalled US President Donald Trump’s decision to hand over the fight against Daesh to partners in the region and bring American troops home.

“But this is a change in tactics, not a change in mission,” he stressed, adding that they will keep a strong presence in the region.

“The US will continue to work with all our allies to hunt down the remnants of ISIS [Daesh] wherever they rear their ugly head,” he said.

Pence statement came a day after President Donald Trump said the United States would be announcing the end of Daesh’s once-sprawling so-called “caliphate” within the next 24 hours.

Chastises EU

Pence rebuked European powers over Iran and Venezuela in a renewed attack on Washington’s traditional allies, rejecting a call by Germany’s chancellor to include Russia in global cooperation efforts.

Describing the results of Donald Trump’s presidency as “remarkable” and “extraordinary”, Pence told senior European and Asian officials the EU should follow the United States in quitting the Iran nuclear deal and recognising the head of Venezuela’s congress, Juan Guaido, as the country’s president.

“America is stronger than ever before and America is leading on the world stage once again,” Pence told officials.

European leaders are troubled by Trump’s rhetoric, which they say is erratic and disruptive, citing his decision to pull out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as undermining an arms control agreement that prevented Tehran from developing a nuclear bomb.

But Pence — who last week during a visit to Poland accused Britain, Germany and France of undermining US sanctions on Iran — repeated his demand that European powers withdraw from the deal.

“The Iranian regime openly advocates another Holocaust and it seeks the means to achieve it,” Pence, who also visited the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, told delegates.

“The time has come for our European partners to withdraw from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal and join with us as we bring the economic and diplomatic pressure,” Pence said.