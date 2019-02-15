WORLD
2 MIN READ
Five killed as gunman opens fire at Illinois warehouse
Gunman shoots in industrial area on outskirts of Chicago, killing and wounding multiple people before he's slain, officials say.
Five killed as gunman opens fire at Illinois warehouse
Emergency workers gathered near the scene of a shooting at an industrial park in Aurora, Ill., in February 15, 2019. / AP
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
February 15, 2019

A gunman opened fire in an industrial warehouse in Aurora, Illinois, on Friday, killing five people and wounding five police officers before he was slain, law enforcement officials said.

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said the gunman, identified as Gary Martin, 45, was an employee at the industrial complex.

"We have an active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an active scene. Please avoid the area," the Aurora Police Department said in a tweet shortly after 2 pm CST, adding that additional details would be forthcoming.

Aurora is about 65 kilometers west of Chicago.

Live TV reports showed dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora, a city of about 200,000 people about 65 km west of Chicago.

Several ATF teams responded to the shooting and were at the scene, according to the agency's Chicago spokeswoman, and the FBI said it also was responding.

RECOMMENDED

Gunman had 'a pistol with a laser'

John Probst, an employee at the Henry Pratt Co in Aurora, told ABC7 that he ran out of the back door as the shooting unfolded Friday afternoon. 

Probst said he recognised the gunman and that he works for the company.

He said the gunman had "a pistol with a laser."  

Probst said he wasn't hurt but that another colleague was "bleeding pretty bad."

A spokeswoman for US President Donald Trump said that he was aware of the incident.

"The President has been briefed and is monitoring the ongoing situation in Aurora , IL," Sarah Sanders said in a written statement. 

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release