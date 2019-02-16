WORLD
3 MIN READ
Seeking independence 'is not a crime' – Catalan protesters
Around 200,000 people march through Barcelona against the high-profile trial of Catalan separatist leaders that started this week, which they dismiss as a farce.
Seeking independence 'is not a crime' – Catalan protesters
Demonstrators wave Catalan pro-independence Estelada flags during a protest against the trial of former Catalan separatist leaders in Barcelona on February 16, 2019. / AFP
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
February 16, 2019

Tens of thousands of people waving pro-independence flags and holding pictures of jailed Catalan separatist leaders took to the streets of Barcelona on Saturday to call for self-determination for the northeastern Spanish region.

Chanting "Freedom!" and "Independence!", protesters took part in the peaceful march at a time when the region's divisive independence drive is back in the spotlight.

"Self-determination is not a crime," read a banner at the front of the protest led by regional president Quim Torra which municipal police said was attended by 200,000 people, while organisers countered 500,000 had taken part.

The trial of 12 separatist leaders, nine of whom have been jailed since late 2017 or early 2018, started this week in Madrid. 

They are being tried for their role in a referendum and an independence declaration deemed illegal by Spanish courts.

'We should all be in jail'

RECOMMENDED

"I came here today because there are people, with kids, that have been jailed for a long time. It's unfair because we all voted, so we should all be in jail," said Josefina Soler, a 70-year-old retiree who voted in the banned 2017 referendum and wants Spain to allow a new vote.

Spain's public prosecutor is seeking prison terms of up to 25 years on charges of rebellion and misuse of public funds for their role in Catalonia's failed 2017 break away from Spain.

'Self-determination is not a crime'

"It is a shame to see how they judge in Madrid our legitimate representatives with all the impunity of the world," said Santi Margalef, a 61-year-old farmer who took part in the march, where many held banners that read "Self-determination is not a crime".

Catalan regional president Quim Torra and the Catalan parliament's chairman Roger Torrent took part in the march.

In a further sign of Catalonia's influence in issues affecting the whole country, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called an early election on Friday after Catalan pro-independence parties joined opposition parties in defeating his 2019 budget bill.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'