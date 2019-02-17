As India considers its response to the suicide car bombing of a paramilitary convoy in the disputed region of Kashmir that killed at least 44 Indian soldiers, a retired military commander on Saturday who oversaw a much-lauded military strike against neighbouring Pakistan in 2016 has urged caution.

A local Kashmiri militant rammed an explosive-laden van into a convoy bus on Thursday, killing dozens of soldiers and injuring two dozen others in the worst attack against Indian government forces in Kashmir’s history.

India blamed the attack on Pakistan and promised a "crushing response."

The retired Indian military commander, Lt Gen DS Hooda, told The Associated Press on Saturday that while "some kind of limited [military] strike [against Pakistan] is more than likely," he hopes for "rethinking and reconciliation" from all sides in the conflict.

Lt Gen DS Hooda also told theNew York Timesthat the explosives used in the attack could have been taken been from "stashes of explosives being used to blast a mountainside to broaden" a road in the region where the attack took place.

He was of the view that the explosives used in the attack could not have been sent from Pakistan since, “it is not possible to bring such massive amounts of explosives by infiltrating the border.”

'Settle issues once for all'

The former general, who commanded the Indian army's northern command in charge of the frontier with Pakistan in Kashmir and counter-insurgency operations, oversaw India's "surgical strikes" in September 2016 after militants attacked a military base in the frontier town of Uri near the highly militarised Line of Control in India-administered Kashmir.

Nineteen Indian soldiers and three assailants were killed in that attack. India instantly blamed Pakistan for supporting the attackers, who New Delhi alleged were Pakistani nationals.

Pakistan denied that the strikes ever occurred.

At the peak of a 2016 civilian uprising triggered by the killing of a charismatic Kashmiri rebel leader Burhan Wani, Hooda called for all sides to take a step back from the deadly confrontation, suggesting that political initiatives be taken instead – a rare move by a top Indian army general in Kashmir.

Hooda has since said that the constant hype of "surgical strikes" was unwarranted.

Hooda said on Saturday that considering the state of affairs in Kashmir, he wasn't surprised by the bombing.