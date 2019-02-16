Rescue workers retrieved 24 bodies and eight survivors on Saturday from two flooded gold mines in Zimbabwe where officials fear dozens more illegal miners are still trapped, state television reported.

"Eight of the trapped miners have been rescued ... while 24 bodies have been retrieved to date as rescue efforts continue at Battlefields Mine," the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The two disused mines are situated near the town of Kadoma, 145 km southwest of the capital Harare.

Miners stood for days until water receded

The rescued received medical attention on site before being taken to the hospital, but were in a stable condition, the report added.

Television footage showed some of the men, in soaked, muddy clothes, being helped to a makeshift clinic.

In a clip posted on Twitter, one survivor told journalists that the waters had risen to neck level, forcing them to stand for days until it receded.

On Friday the government said that between 60 and 70 "artisanal" miners were trapped in two shafts.