WORLD
2 MIN READ
War took everything, Syria's displaced families say
Ankara has promised a cross-border operation and a safe zone east of the Euphrates in Syria and says the operation would not only secure Turkey's national interests but allow displaced and refugee families to return home.
War took everything, Syria's displaced families say
Syrian children at a camp for internally displaced people on the outskirts of Jarablus, northern Syria. May 30, 2018. / AP
By Halima Mansoor
February 17, 2019

Abdul Gani's family took shelter in an abandoned building on the outskirts of  Syria's Jarablus, on the western bank of the Euphrates river, four years ago.

The war in Syria has seen the displacement of millions from their homes.

"Look at how these children are living now, we have lost everything. We live in hunger, displacement, cold, frustration and humiliation," Gani said. His family fled fighting in the town Shuyukh, east of the Euphrates.

Turkey has expressed its intentions to create a safe zone in the area. Clearing out the area near Turkey's border would help refugees return home safely and protect national security interests, Ankara said. 

RECOMMENDED

The safe zone being negotiated by Turkey and the US is expected to stretch along roughly 30 kilometres along Syria's northern border, starting from the east of the Euphrates. 

TRT World'sAlaattin Kilic has more from Jarablus.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'