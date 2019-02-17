Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 after receiving a request from the U.S. government to do so, the Asahi newspaper reported on Sunday.

The report follows Trump's claim on Friday that Abe had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize for opening talks and easing tensions with North Korea.

The Japanese leader had given him "the most beautiful copy" of a five-page nomination letter, Trump said at a White House news conference.

The US government had sounded Abe out over the Noble Peace Prize nomination after Trump's summit in June last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the first meeting between a North Korean leader and a sitting US president, the Asahi said, citing an unnamed Japanese government source.