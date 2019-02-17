Syrian regime bombardment has killed 18 civilians in the last major region outside regime control in northwest Syria over the past 48 hours, a war monitor said on Saturday.

Artillery and rocket fire launched by regime forces took the lives of eight children, seven women and three men in the Idlib region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The deadly bombardment hit the towns of Maaret al Noman and Khan Sheikhun, said the Britain-based monitor, which relies on sources inside Syria for its information.

Sporadic regime raids

Idlib region is mainly controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al Sham, a Syrian group led by former al Qaeda, after they last month pushed back smaller, Turkey-backed rebel outfits.

Since September, the region has been protected from a massive regime offensive by a ceasefire deal brokered by regime ally Russia and rebel backer Turkey.