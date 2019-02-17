European nations must take back hundreds of Daesh fighters captured in Syria, US President Donald Trump tweeted on late Saturday, after a delay in announcing what he said would be the end of the "caliphate."

On Sunday, Germany said its citizens who went to fight in Syria "have the right to return."

Trump shocked allies in December by declaring the pullout of roughly 2,000 US troops who had been backing local militias, led by YPG/PYD terrorists, in Syria against Daesh. The sole remaining territory held by Daesh is considered to be half a square kilometre (one-fifth of a square mile) in eastern Syria.

The pending US pullout set off a countdown for governments whose citizens, having joined Daesh, were captured by the US-backed militias.

"The Caliphate is ready to fall. The alternative is not a good one in that we will be forced to release them. The US does not want to watch as these ISIS [Daesh] fighters permeate Europe, which is where they are expected to go."

Germany can take back Daesh militants

German interior ministry said on Sunday that Germany can take back Daesh members captured in Syria only if the suspects have consular access.

"In principle, all German citizens and those suspected of having fought for so-called IS [Daesh] have the right to return," said a spokeswoman for Germany's interior ministry, adding, however, that the condition for that was consular access for suspects.

She said Iraq had shown an interest in having some Daesh militants from Germany put on trial.

"But in Syria, the German government cannot guarantee legal and consular duties for jailed German citizens due to the armed conflict there," she said.