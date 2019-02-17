Yemeni government and Houthi representatives have reached an agreement on "Phase 1" of their mutual redeployment of forces under a UN-sponsored deal for the warring armies to leave the Yemeni port city of Hudaida, the United Nations said on Sunday.

"The parties reached an agreement on Phase 1 of the mutual redeployment of forces," a statement by the UN spokesman's office said.

The sides made "important progress on planning for the redeployment of forces" but no date was given to begin the demilitarisation.

"The parties also agreed, in principle, on Phase 2 of the mutual redeployment, pending additional consultations within their respective leadership."

Truce in Hudaida