WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fire sweeps through Bangladesh slum, killing nine
"At least 470 shanties were destroyed by the fire. So far nine people have died. They included four members of a family," fire brigade official says.
Fire sweeps through Bangladesh slum, killing nine
Residents walk past their destroyed houses after a fire broke out in Chittagong on February 17, 2019. / AFP
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
February 17, 2019

A fire tore through a slum in southern Bangladesh on Sunday killing at least nine people and destroying hundreds of shanty homes, police said.

The blaze broke out in the port city of Chittagong at about 3.30am  local time and raced through the district of bamboo, tin and tarpaulin homes, said local police chief Pranab Chowdhury.

"At least 470 shanties were destroyed by the fire. So far nine people have died. They included four members of a family," said fire brigade official Hefazatul Islam.

TRT World's Natasha Hussain has more.

RECOMMENDED

Fires regularly break out in Bangladesh's slums, where millions live in squalid living conditions.

Rights groups have in the past alleged some shanty town blazes were deliberate acts of sabotage by developers seeking to free up property to construct multi-story buildings.

"We have seen fires are used as a weapon to evict poor slum dwellers and squatters from government or private property," said rights activist Nur Khan Liton.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'