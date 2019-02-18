WORLD
Regime shelling kills 10 civilians in Syria's Idlib – White Helmets
At least 34 people wounded as regime targets 13 populated areas in towns of Khan Shaykhoun and Marra al Numan in Idlib province countryside, the civil defense agency says.
Smoke billows following a strike in the town of Khan Shaykhun in the southern countryside of the rebel-held Idlib province, on February 15, 2019. / AFP
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
February 18, 2019

At least ten civilians were killed and 34 others wounded by regime artillery shelling on residential areas in the country's northwestern Idlib province in the past 24 hours, the White Helmets civil defence agency said on Sunday.  

The shelling targeted 13 populated areas in the towns of Khan Shaykhoun and Marra al Numan in Idlib's countryside, the White Helmets said.  

Three children and four women were among those killed in the attacks, it added.  

White Helmets director in Idlib Mustapha Haj Yousuf warned of a "humanitarian catastrophe" over the ongoing regime attacks.  

"Too much blood has been shed in the past period," he said, adding that most of the victims were children and women.  

Regime attacks in the de-escalation zone of Idlib are estimated to have killed at least 63 civilians and wounded hundreds since the start of this year.  

Meanwhile, Daesh terrorists have blocked roads out of the last scrap of their bastion in Syria, US-backed YPG terror group fighting them said on Sunday, preventing hundreds of civilians from fleeing.

YPG is Syrian branch of PKK, recognised as a terror group by Turkey, the US and the EU, that has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children in its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey.

YPG terrorists fighting Daesh in Syria are poised to capture Daesh's last, tiny enclave on the Euphrates, the group said on Saturday. 

The group said they had cornered the remnants of Daesh in a neighbourhood of Baghouz village near the Iraqi border, under fire from all sides.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
