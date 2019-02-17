Pakistan on Sunday underlined gaps in Indian claims and rejected accusation of sheltering a militant group that claimed a suicide bombing in India-administered Kashmir last week, killing at least 44 India soldiers, and provoking calls for "revenge" from across India.

"India needs to introspect and respond to questions about its security and intelligence lapses that led to this attack," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"India [also] owes an explanation on reports of Adil Ahmed Dar's arrest and custody since 2017," the ministry said.

Troops hunting for suspects

Pakistani reaction came as hundreds of Indian troops were on Sunday hunting for the Kashmir chief of the Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (or JeM) believed to have masterminded a car bombing on an Indian paramilitary convoy.

India has warned of "crushing response" and demands Pakistan close down the JeM and other rebel groups that operate from its soil. Islamabad says it is not linked to the attack.

Within Kashmir, Indian military and police officials were looking for Mohammed Umair, the commander ofJeM in the region, believed to have plotted the attack.

A police official said they had information that Umair had "radicalised and motivated" 20-year-old Dar who rammed a car laden with explosives into the convoy on Thursday.

Local media quoted the attacker's parents as saying that the young man had turned to militancy after he was humiliated and beaten up by Indian soldiers.

The Indian police "made him rub his nose on ground… They forced the boy to make a circle around their jeep with his nose. He kept mentioning this incident again and again," the attacker's father Ghulam Hassan Dar told Scroll.in.

His mother, Fahmeeda, corroborated her husband's account.

"He was beaten by Indian troops a few years back when he was returning from school," she said. "This led to anger in him against Indian troops."

Both parents said they were unaware of their son's plan to attack the convoy.

'Well-rehearsed tactics from Indian playbook'

Pakistan rejected Indian allegations on Sunday, saying "these were made within a short time from the attack and without carrying out any investigations."

"These knee-jerk and pre-conceived accusations were nevertheless consistent with well-rehearsed tactics from Indian playbook after such incidents in the past."

Pakistan's foreign ministry said JeM remains a proscribed entity in Pakistan since 2002 and Pakistan is implementing its obligations on sanctions implementation.

As for Indian assertions about "JeM claims of responsibility" and purported "video of the attacker", the ministry questioned the "selective and self-serving standards that India adhered to in this respect."

The Greater Kashmir newspaper in India-administered Kashmir, reported that the militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.