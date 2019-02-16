WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands protest in Serbia against Vucic rule
Demonstrators defy freezing temperatures to rally against President Aleksandar Vucic in central Belgrade, in 11th consecutive weekend of protests.
Thousands protest in Serbia against Vucic rule
A street vendor sells dolls mocking Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a protest in central Belgrade, Serbia, February 16, 2019. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
February 16, 2019

Thousands of people took to the streets in Serbia's capital for the 11th week in a row on Saturday, to protest against populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his government.

The protests, which have spread outside of Belgrade, accuse Vucic of stifling free media and democracy in the Balkan country.

"Only a person who has lived under dictatorship can see what is happening around them. This is my voice, and this is a way to show that I am not stupid and that I don't accept everything they show in the media," Danijela Dominikovic, a protester said.

RECOMMENDED

President denies allegations

Vucic denies the accusations and media under his control have called the protesters Western stooges.

Vucic is a former extreme pro-Russian nationalist who now says he wants Serbia to join the European Union.

The protests started after thugs beat up an opposition politician in November.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'