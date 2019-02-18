From a self-proclaimed 'caliphate' that once spread across much of Syria and Iraq, Daesh has been knocked back to a speck of land on the countries' shared border.

In that tiny patch on the banks of the Euphrates River, hundreds of Daesh members are using civilians as human shields under the shadow of a small hill in the village of Baghouz, a spokesman for the US-led coalition said.

"Civilians who have escaped are reporting ISIS is using them as human shields," Sean Ryan said. ISIS is another commonly-used acronym for Daesh.

Daesh has been cornered by the US-backed YPG/PYD-dominated SDF militia in a battle for the terror group’s last territory in Syria.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Civilian hostages

According to reports from the area, Daesh is preventing nearly 2,000 civilians from leaving the village in eastern Deir Ezzor province, closing a corridor from which nearly 40,000 residents have managed to escape since December.

For weeks, the Daesh fought desperately for their shrinking territory. The terror group now controls little more than what is being described as a small tented village atop a network of tunnels and caves.

Those holed up may include high-level commanders, and the presence of possible captives could explain the slow final push, the YPG/PYD led-SDF has said.

Filtering future threats

As civilians trickled out of the enclave in recent weeks, coalition officials screened them. Women and children were transferred to camps miles away; men suspected of links to the terror group were taken into custody at other facilities. Around 800 foreign fighters have been captured.

US President Donald Trump called on Europe Sunday to take back and put on trial its citizens who joined Daesh and were captured by US forces in Syria. Otherwise he said th US might be forced to release them.

The battle in Deir Ezzor has been ongoing since September.

Battle-hardened terrorists, including some of the group's leading members and foreign commanders, had taken refuge in the area between Syria and Iraq. They dispatched suicide bombers from underground tunnels, deployed female militants and launched counteroffensives that reclaimed some villages east of the Euphrates for weeks. Over 400 civilians have been killed in the fighting, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The capture of the last pocket of Daesh territory in either Syria or Iraq would mark the end of a four-year global campaign to crush the group's so-called caliphate.

Daesh was stripped of its self-declared capital of Raqqa in Syria in the summer of 2017, leaving behind a destroyed city whose residents are still struggling to return.

But experts and US defence officials warn that Daesh still poses a major threat and could regroup within six months if pressure is not kept up.