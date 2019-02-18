Gunmen have attacked a Pakistani security post in the resource-rich province of Balochistan, killing four paramilitary soldiers, officials said on Monday.

Separatists have for decades fought a low-level insurgency against the government in the southwestern province, which is seeing increased investment in energy and infrastructure projects by China and others, including Saudi Arabia.

"The four men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot,” Khan Wasay, a spokesman for the Frontier Corps paramilitary force, said.

The Sunday attack in Panjgur district came as Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was arriving in Pakistan at the start of a tour of South Asia and China, which risks being overshadowed by escalating tension between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan.