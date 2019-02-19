Since Mohammed bin Salman became the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia in 2017, the number of opposition activists has risen significantly.

Human Rights Watch estimates that more than 60 people are currently behind bars in the kingdom for expressing views that don’t align with the government.

Prisoners of Conscience - a network of activists and scholars in solidarity with imprisoned Saudis - reported that detainee Doctor Abdullah al Hamed, announced on Sunday that he was entering a hunger strike.

“His will is to protest his arrest and the ill-treatment he was subjected to, along with a number of Muslim scholars and human rights activists in Saudi prisons”, the solidarity network said.

A number of detained Muslim scholars joined the human rights activist’s strike and promised to provide a list of detainees who had become involved.

The hunger strike is being carried out for the first time in Saudi prisons since the crackdown on Saudi activists and scholars at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh.

Call by opposition scholars and activists

The co-founder of the Saudi Civil and Political Rights Association (ACPRA) Hamed has in the past called on Saudi authorities to release all activists who are involved in peaceful work.

The activist, who has been arrested six times in the past, said four other detainees -- Abdulkarim al Khader, Fawzan al Harbi, Mohammed Fahd al Qahtani and Abdul Rahman al Hamed -- had also announced hunger strikes.