Israeli news anchor Oshrat Kotler came under fire from Israeli politicians and religious groups after she described soldiers in the occupied West Bank as “human animals”.

"When you send your children to the army, they are kids, you send them to the territories [occupied West Bank] and they come back as human animals, and this is the result of the occupation," said Oshrat Kotler, the news anchor for Channel 13 TV.

Her remarks came as she presented a report on five Israeli soldiers who have been prosecuted for torturing blindfolded and handcuffed Palestinian detainees with sharp objects.

Her words sparked fierce debate on the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and extreme militarisation in Israel and her show went off the air soon after. She has faced a strong backlash from religious figures to prominent politicians including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu directly targeted the news anchor and tweeted: “Proud of IDF [Israeli Defence Forces] and love them very much. Oshrat Kotler’s words should be roundly condemned.”

Netanyahu, when giving a speech at the weekly cabinet meeting,criticised the anchor’s remarks again: “I am proud of IDF soldiers. They are protecting us and we are carrying out the supreme humanitarian and moral mission of defending our people and protecting our country against those who want to slaughter us.”