WORLD
3 MIN READ
Twin bombing kills at least 16 civilians in Syria's Idlib – monitor
The deceased include four children while many others were wounded in the explosions in the main city of Idlib.
Twin bombing kills at least 16 civilians in Syria's Idlib – monitor
The remains of a car which exploded following a double attack in Syria's Idlib city. February 18, 2019. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
February 19, 2019

A double bomb attack in Syria's city of Idlib on Monday killed 16 civilians, and six fighters, a war monitor said. 

The first blast was caused by a bomb planted under a car in the main city of the Idlib region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

After ambulances arrived at the site, a motorcycle bomb then detonated, the Britain-based monitoring group said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which the Observatory said also wounded at least 51, updating an earlier casualty toll.

TRT World's Yasin Eken brings the latest from Gaziantep, a Turkish city along Syrian border.

Idlib, the last major part of Syria still outside the control of the regime of Bashar al Assad, is held by an alliance led by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS).

HTS took administrative control of the whole of the region last month.

A local office of the "Salvation Government," an administrative body created by HTS, is located on the street targeted by Monday's attack.

RECOMMENDED

Idlib has been protected from a massive regime offensive since September by a buffer zone deal agreed by Russia and Turkey.

But it has been hit by sporadic government shelling.

Eight years into the conflict that has killed more than 360,000 people, Assad's regime controls nearly two-thirds of the country.

Regime shelling kills five

Five civilians were killed in artillery shelling by regime forces and Iran-backed militias in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on Tuesday, according to the White Helmets civil defense agency.

The attacks targeted the city of Khan Shaykhun and Maaret al-Numan, Mustafa Haj Yousuf, the White Helmets official in Idlib, said.

He said six other civilians were injured in the shelling.

Regime attacks in the de-escalation zone of Idlib are estimated to have killed at least 68 civilians and injured hundreds since the start of this year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'