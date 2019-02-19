A double bomb attack in Syria's city of Idlib on Monday killed 16 civilians, and six fighters, a war monitor said.

The first blast was caused by a bomb planted under a car in the main city of the Idlib region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

After ambulances arrived at the site, a motorcycle bomb then detonated, the Britain-based monitoring group said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which the Observatory said also wounded at least 51, updating an earlier casualty toll.

Idlib, the last major part of Syria still outside the control of the regime of Bashar al Assad, is held by an alliance led by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS).

HTS took administrative control of the whole of the region last month.

A local office of the "Salvation Government," an administrative body created by HTS, is located on the street targeted by Monday's attack.