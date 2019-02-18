Pulwama, India-administered Kashmir —

People walk in scattered groups in twos and threes. They talk in whispers. There are young and old men, and there are women, middle aged and old, many of whom look tired, as they make their way slowly, their hands on their hips.

On this late Saturday morning, they are all walking to the same place, to the house of 20-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar, who carried out the car bombing attack in India-administered Kashmir that killed more than 40 Indian paramilitary personnel last Thursday.

“It is no small feat,” says 52-year-old Sakeena, to whom we offer a ride in the Kakpora village of southern Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Sakeena and her sister-in-law had already walked for over an hour from her home in Sempora. They are distant relatives of one of Dar’s aunts, they say. Sakeena had seen him seven years ago as a 13-year-old "good looking boy" and her travelling companion had never met him.

“It is a lot of distance to walk on foot (there is a shutdown in Kakpora and adjoining villages), but we had to come," says Sakeena. "Every day two or three (militants) were being killed. Every day. He has at least done something.”

Sakeena’s statements, calling the deadliest attacks on Indian forces in Kashmir’s three-decade insurgency “no small feat”, and saying that Dar had “at least done something”, are remarkably candid assertions. Particularly because everyone else in Dar’s village of Gundbagh, is quiet and apprehensive.

A silence has descended over Kashmir since news of the massive explosion spread. That silence is more palpable here in Dar’s native village and it is almost physical at his uncle’s home, where the family is receiving condolences.

In a small room, young boys and old men are huddled together; their gazes full of suspicion. They are reluctant to comment upon Dar's act, even avoiding voicing their opinions on the Kashmir conflict. One has to rephrase questions several times to elicit some response.

“I just told all the details to a group of journalists who had come before you. Wouldn’t it be better for you to ask them,” says Dar’s uncle, Abdul Rashid Dar. “How many times do I have to say the same thing?”

Abdul is a man in his 60s, with white hair and a trimmed white beard. He and Dar’s father, Ghulam Hassan, are the ones who mostly speak to the journalists that have suddenly descended on this small nondescript village of less than 400 people, asking about the inhabitant who blew himself up alongside over 40 Indian paramilitary men.

At our insistence, Abdul repeats Dar's story once again — that he was 19 when he left home in March 2018 to become a militant, and that he and his closest friend and neighbour, Sameer Ahmad, left together; and that they switched off their phones one evening.

Dar's family searched for him for three days. “And then we went to the police and registered a missing report. Later the police told us he had become a militant,” Abdul says.

Dar was not the first to pick up arms in his family. His cousin, Abdul’s elder son Manzoor Ahmad, was the first. He was killed in a gun-battle by Indian forces within two weeks of joining the armed movement in the region.

“My son was martyred in June 2016, a few days before Burhan (Wani, a popular militant commander whose killing sparked the 2016 mass protests in Kashmir).

“A bullet hit Adil in the leg during those protests when Indian forces fired on the protestors. It took him a while to recuperate. He started studying as a private student (without having to attend school everyday) and started working as a labourer.”

“He would go for every kind of work that came his way, with a carpenter, a mason, a band-saw, anything to bring home some money.”

Abdul says he never thought Dar would become a militant. “Adil (Dar) liked to save little sums of money and bring it home,” he says. “He was into home. That is why I couldn’t believe that he had become a militant.”

After he joined the armed movement, the Indian forces raided his home a few times. On one occasion, the family says, the Indian army locked them inside their house and set it on fire.

“It is God’s will and our courage how we doused that fire,” Abdul says.

The family filed a police report against the army. A few days later, he says, the army turned up again and abused them.

"They said we should not have reported them to the police," Abdul says.

"From 11pm to 2.30am, they made us carry all household items, from bedding to the calendar on the wall out into the courtyard."

Dar’s story before and after his joined the militant movement is not much different from the stories of other young Kashmiri men who have joined insurgent ranks since 2016.

Many experts have described this as "the new wave" of Kashmir’s militancy against the Indian rule in the region, while Dar's attack on the Indian paramilitary convoy on February 14 was the most devastating suicide bombing the three decade long insurgency in disputed Kashmir.

“Did you expect him to do something like this?” we ask. “A suicide attack that killed so many soldiers?”

“How can one expect such a thing?” Abdul replies. “But when one looks at it in the context of what has been happening here, one is not as surprised.”

Almost every conversation here repeatedly halts with accusations that the media is misreporting the situation in Kashmir.

“We say one thing, you write another,” Abdul says, suddenly deviating from his previous line of thought. “Indian soldiers have killed 300 militants in the last year and no one in the world uttered a word, and now Indian soldiers have been killed, and it is different. Why?”

Dar's elder brother, Javid Ahmad, joins in and says that people in Kashmir are being forced to become militants and the militants are being forced to commit acts like the bombing.