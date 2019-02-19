China's economy czar is heading to Washington for talks on Thursday and Friday aimed at ending a fight over Beijing's technology ambitions ahead of a deadline for a massive US tariff hike.

The announcement on Tuesday via the official Xinhua News Agency follows talks last week in Beijing that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said "made headway" on key issues. Xinhua said Vice Premier Liu He will hold talks with Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

A lower-level round of talks between the US and China will take place in Washington on Tuesday, the White House said on Monday.

The talks follow a round of negotiations that ended in Beijing last week without a deal but which officials said had generated progress on contentious issues between the world's two largest economies.

The talks are aimed at "achieving needed structural changes in China that affect trade between the United States and China. The two sides will also discuss China's pledge to purchase a substantial amount of goods and services from the United States," the White House said in a statement.

Both governments have expressed optimism but they have given no details of their talks. Economists say the time available for negotiations is too brief to resolve an array of irritants in US-Chinese relations. They say Beijing's goal is to persuade President Donald Trump they are making enough progress to push back threatened US penalties.