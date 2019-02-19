WORLD
2 MIN READ
Truck slams into marriage procession, killing 13
At least 19 people were injured and the police have launched an investigation to track down the driver who fled the scene.
Truck slams into marriage procession, killing 13
The driver of the truck fled the scene following the accident. / AA Archive
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
February 19, 2019

At least 13 people were killed and over a dozen injured late Monday after a speeding truck rammed into a marriage procession in India’s Rajasthan state, officials said.

Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the driver, who fled the scene following the accident in Pratapgarh district.

"A fast-driven truck rammed into a marriage procession, killing nine people on the spot. There were a few more deaths at the hospital as well. In total, there are 13 deaths," Shyam Singh Rajpurohi, the area's district magistrate, said.

RECOMMENDED

He said 19 people were injured and are receiving treatment at the hospital.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic accident on NH-113 in Chhoti Sadri, #Pratapgarh in which many people have lost their lives and several have been injured. My heartfelt condolences to the grieved families. I pray for speedy recovery of injured people,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Twitter.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan