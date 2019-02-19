It was April 2015 and swelteringly hot when Hikmet arrived at the Bzebez bridge, crossing the Euphrates river towards Baghdad. He and other volunteers would remain there for a month, aiding crowds of people fleeing Daesh’s takeover of Iraqi territory, and the military operations against the group.

“It was very hot and the people were scared,” he remembered, asking that only his first name be used. “Every day I was helping people to cross the bridge - they were coming in their thousands. We brought food and water to give people. We had wheelchairs to transport disabled people, the elderly and the handicapped.”

The internally displaced people (IDPs) were largely from Iraq’s Sufi community, and those Hikmet helped across the bridge were among some 10,000 people from Anbar and Saladin provinces who found themselves sheltering with other followers of mystical Islam in Baghdad.

The Iraqi capital’s Sufis meet every Thursday in one of the city’s main tekkiyehs - Sufi mosques. As part of their prayers they gather in a circle, swaying slightly to a rhythmical drum beat. Some beat themselves, as others twist their bodies and repeat their prayers.

Made famous by the whirling dervishes of Konya in Turkey, Sufism emphasises medita­tion and trance-like performances in religious practice.

They have often been persecuted, abhorred by Sunni extremists and considered heretical by some Shia communities too.

As Daesh swept across northern Iraq from 2014 onwards, those fleeing were escaping the worst.

The fundamentalists, as well as other armed extremist groups, had destroyed Sufi shrines in Aleppo, Deir Ezzor and Raqqa in Syria, as well as in northern Iraq. The escapees feared becoming targets too.

“Sufis don’t tend to violence or extremism - indeed, on the contrary, Daesh killed lots of Sufis because they don’t have extreme beliefs, and set about destroying their places of worship,” said Hikmet, 40, an assistant governor in Anbar province.

“We faced a lot of difficulties because the people [escaping] were in a really bad way psychologically, as well as having gone without food and needing somewhere to shelter.”

The IDPs were taken to a camp known as al Bustan - the orchard in Arabic - on the outskirts of Baghdad. They remained on the land, owned by a Sufi sheikh, for the next three years, aided by volunteers like Hikmet.

Baghdad’s Sufis helped the fleeing families and along with the UN provided shelter, food and clothes. Some also used their metalwork skills to build shelters.

“I felt it was a religious duty,” said one man attending the Thursday Sufi prayers, who gave his name as Abu Ali. “I would have felt embarrassed in front of God, if I had just stayed in my warm bed at night, while others had nothing.”

The Sufi and other IDPs accommodated at al Bustan began returning to their homes in Anbar and Saladin provinces during 2017. But not all have been able to settle back in the places they fled from. Some have been displaced yet again, having returned to homes made uninhabitable by damage from the conflict. According to Hikmet, they have instead gone to shelter with relatives whose homes were not destroyed.

The Sufi community’s situation sheds light on the wider issue of Iraq’s internally displaced populations.