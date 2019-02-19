PRAGUE – With tensions escalating between Poland and Israel, a summit of Central European leaders from the Visegrad group countries (V4) scheduled in Jerusalem has been cancelled, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told state media outlet CTK.

The cancelled summit is the latest flare-up in an enduring spat between the two countries over the history of the atrocities that saw the elimination of over 90 percent of Poland’s Jewish population during World War II.

The issue began on Thursday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said during his trip to Poland that “Poles cooperated with the Germans” during the Holocaust, causing an uproar among Poles, some of whom have denied research supporting the claim.

Exacerbating the situation further, Israel’s newly appointed interim Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz doubled-down on the remarks on Sunday saying: “every Pole suckled anti-Semitism with his mother's milk.”

Even though Netanyahu later offered a clarification that he was not referencing the entirety of the Polish nation, his Polish counterpart Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki yesterday pulled out of the summit, telling reporters that the foreign minister’s remarks were “racist and unacceptable”.

He later wrote on Twitter: “An important decision to postpone the meeting with Israel shows that the V4 is one and there is no agreement among us for baseless racist attacks on any of the partners.”

Morawiecki informed Netanyahu of his decision not to attend by phone Sunday, according to Michal Dworczyk, who heads the prime minister's chancellery. In his stead, Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz was to attend the summit until the entire Polish delegation pulled out of the trip altogether.