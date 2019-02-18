US ally the YPG is close to facing a dilemma after a top-ranked US military official ruled out the possibility of working with the militant group if it chose to normalise its relations with the Syrian regime, a Russian ally.

“We will continue to train and arm them as long as they remain our partners,” said US Lieutenant General Paul LaCamera, commander of the Combined Joint Task Force, which conducts anti-Daesh operations across Syria and Iraq. “Once that relationship is severed, because they go back to the regime, which we don’t have a relationship with, [or] the Russians ... when that happens then we will no longer be partners with them.”

An American ally in the fight against Daesh, the YPG is the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey and the US. The YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) managed to strike a delicate balance between working with the US forces in northern Syria and sharing a tactical understanding with the Syrian regime led by Bashar al Assad.

The US and Turkey have opposed the Assad regime from the beginning of the civil war in 2011, but they were not able to form an effective collaboration against the regime partly because of their sharp differences over the YPG presence in northern Syria.

Ankara has long pressured Washington to sever its relationship with the YPG, particularly due to the PKK’s three-decade terror campaign against the Turkish state which has led to more than 40,000 deaths across the country.

Turkey offered its full support to the US for its anti-Daesh campaign, but to date Washington has partnered with the YPG. However, LaCamera’s bold assertion could herald a new era between the two NATO allies with the implementation process of President Donald Trump’s unexpected pull-out decision helping get the relationship between Turkey and the US back on track.

Syrian regime-PKK ties

At the same time, the US push against the YPG could revive the old working relationship between Damascus and the PKK, which had established training camps across Syria under the protection of the late Hafez Assad, the father of Bashar al Assad, from the late 1970s until the late 1990s.

Abdullah Ocalan, the founding leader of the PKK, also lived in Syria for two decades until 1998, when Turkey issued a serious military threat against Syria that if it still continued to protect Ocalan and the terror organisation, Ankara would launch an invasion to destroy the group.

Back then, the Syrian regime utilised Ocalan and his comrades for both external and internal purposes. Externally, the PKK groups were mobilised against Turkey to threaten the country on the water issue and the status of the Hatay province, which seceded from Syria in 1938 and became part of Turkey in 1939.

Internally, the PKK leadership had been used by Damascus to suppress Syrian Kurdish aspirations.

In 1999, Ankara captured Ocalan after Damascus forced him to flee from Syria in 1998. He has been in prison in Turkey ever since.

However, Syria’s broken relationship with the PKK has been restored during the civil war according to TRT World sources.

During the civil war, the rapid emergence of YPG’s ‘cantons’, or autonomous regions, across northern Syria has surprised many. However, according to TRT World Syrian Kurdish sources, the regime and the PKK leadership have previously reached an understanding and coordinated military withdrawal of the Assad forces from northern Syria.

Since then, there have not been any significant clashes between the regime forces and the YPG, which has also developed its relations with Moscow, the main backer of Damascus. At some point, the YPG was even able to open a political office in Moscow, which do not consider the Marxist PKK and its offshoots, as terror groups.

PKK’s Syria dilemma