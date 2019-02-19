Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, a former Indian navy commander, was arrested in Pakistan in March 2016 and convicted of spying by a military court 11 months later.

A month after Jadhav was sentenced to death, India approached the Hague-based World Court, seeking immediate intervention to halt the death sentence on the premise that Pakistan had breached the 1963 Vienna Convention by not allowing diplomatic assistance to Jadhav despite repeated requests.

The UN top court ordered a stay in his execution the same month until its final verdict on the matter. Islamabad has so far complied with the instructions.

Here are the details of the case:

Arrest vs abduction

After Pakistan announced the arrest, India said that Jadhav conducted legitimate business in the Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone of Iran’s southern Chabahar city and was abducted by militants in the country weeks before.

New Delhi added that the militants handed Jadhav over to Pakistani authorities but has yet to make public any details regarding legal proceedings in Iran related to the abduction claim preceding Pakistan’s announcement.

Some Indian officials had said the former Indian officer could have been honey-trapped into entering Pakistan, while some media reports in India mention him as a jeweller and others cite his family saying he was in the business of cargo transportation.

Pakistan has said Jadhav was tasked with disrupting the development of CPEC projects with Gwadar port being a particular target. He was charged with involvement in “subversive” and “anti-Pakistan” activities in Balochistan province as well as the city of Karachi.

India asks for immediate release

On the first day of the hearing, India requested the international court to order Jadhav’s immediate release and return to India citing the lack of consular access that violated the Vienna Convention. Officials in Islamabad have denied New Delhi’s request due to the “spy’s subversive activities,” fearing he could provide details gathered during his espionage missions.

Pakistani officials also said the relief sought by India is disproportionate even if the treaty was violated, and at most Jadhav’s case could be reviewed.

Even though it was New Delhi that requested a hearing at the ICJ, Indian officials accused Islamabad of "misusing" the trial as a propaganda tool.

Islamabad points out that previous precedent set by the ICJ makes it clear that it was not a court of criminal appeal and the presence of "effective" "review and reconsideration" by domestic courts was an appropriate remedy, even if a breach of the right to consular access had been established.

The High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan provide such a review, as confirmed by leading UK-based military law experts, according to a statement on the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

Fake passport

Officials in Pakistan released photos and details of a fake Indian passport recovered from Jadhav’s possession that carried his picture under a Muslim name Hussein Mubarak Patel which was used at least 17 times to enter/exit India and contained a visa for Iran’s CFZ.