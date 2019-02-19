In August 2014, when Norwegian Aisha Shezadi fled her country to join Daesh in Syria, she was 22. She lived under Daesh rule for four years until she escaped and ended up in Al Hol refugee camp in northern Syria, where many unarmed men and women were sent after Daesh-held territories were captured by other forces.

Shezadi is now 26, married three times and wanting to return to Norway. In a handwritten and signed letter, she asked Norwegian officials to take her and her two-year-old son back.

Another woman, Shamima Begum, who reportedly joined Daesh as a 15-year-old along with her friends and was captured by security cameras at the UK's Gatwick airport in 2015, has been found in the same camp for displaced people who are either related or linked to Daesh terrorists. A widow who has just given birth to a son, she is also pleading for the UK government to take her back.

Shezadi and Begum are among 1,500 foreign women and children who are currently in the camp and desperate to return to their countries of origin.

Shezadi says she is ready to be put on trial in Norway, though she has no regrets about joining the armed group. She is also willing to serve jail term, provided the state ensure her child is well taken care of.

Another runaway, Shamima says she didn’t know "what she was getting into” when she left the UK. The common conclusion most of these women have arrived at is that the so-called Islamic State "didn’t turn out the way they expected".

But becoming a Daesh returnee isn’t easy either. A year apart, both Aisha's and Shamima’s cases have sparked heated debate on what should be done with the people who have either given up arms or never fired a shot, whether they happen to be regretful or unapologetic about their choice of joining the dreaded armed group.

According to the European Human Rights Convention: “No one shall be deprived of the right to enter the territory of the state of which he is a national.” The convention doesn’t mention criminal activities as a reason for the abolition of the stated rights.

“Should people who want to come back then not also be helped to be able to effectively exercise that right to return? [That] is the question to ask,” Dr Christophe Paulussen, a Senior Researcher at the TMC Asser Instituut in The Hague and Research Fellow at the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism tells TRT World.

Paulussen says that in the Netherlands, there are two different discussions as to the scope of consular protection. One argues that all Dutch citizens are entitled to consular and diplomatic protection by the Netherlands, have the right to come back to the Netherlands and should in fact be brought back, while another argues that there is quite a bit of discretion for states in this field of law. He says the current state of the Dutch Cabinet is not to actively repatriate adult travellers and their children from Syria -- a policy that several other European states are following as well.

Norway didn’t allow Shezadi to return home, with its foreign ministry saying it didn’t have resources to bring back people linked to Daesh. The right-wing Progressive Party stands against Shezadi’s return, while liberals favour her child's rehabilitation, describing it as the country’s responsibility since the woman is 'Norwegian and innocent'.

In Germany, although the Interior Ministry acknowledges that its a fundamental right for German citizens who joined Daesh to return home, it also says bringing them back is "difficult to implement”.

France has a strict approach with regard to the issue as the French government sees them as "enemies of the nation" who should stay in Syria or Iraq.

In the UK, the widespread point of view among officials is that the runaways should face the consequences for the choices they have made, refusing to "rescue terrorists" and stripping Begum of her citizenship.

“I have to think about the safety and security of children living in our country,” British home secretary, Sajid Javid wrote in the Sunday Times, saying that he would use all his power to stop Daesh returnees.